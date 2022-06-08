Dying Light Development Wraps After 7 Years With Definitive Edition Release

Active development on Dying Light will wrap up this week when Techland releases a definitive edition of the game on June 9. Originally released in 2015, Techland's open-world zombie apocalypse game was regularly updated with new content and events, even while development on Dying Light 2 continued.

Dying Light: Definitive Edition will include the base game and 26 pieces of DLC, including skin bundles and expansion packs. It will be available digitally on all PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, with owners of the game's Platinum Edition being upgraded for free. Nintendo Switch owners can expect a digital and physical release at a later date.

Techland is also adding a free DLC drop--the Harran Tactical Unit bundle--to the game, and this will be available for two weeks after the release of Dying Light: Definitive Edition. While active development will cease, the studio plans to keep a "steady reroll" of previous events available for players.

Dying Light 2 launched earlier this year, and much like its predecessor, has received several updates since February. Techland has a five-year roadmap planned out for the game--which includes story DLC in September--and GameSpot recently spoke to lead designer Tymon Smektala about how a flexible development mindset and fan feedback is guiding the future of the game.