Dying Light Development Wraps After 7 Years With Definitive Edition Release

Harran's well that ends well.

By on

Comments

Active development on Dying Light will wrap up this week when Techland releases a definitive edition of the game on June 9. Originally released in 2015, Techland's open-world zombie apocalypse game was regularly updated with new content and events, even while development on Dying Light 2 continued.

Dying Light: Definitive Edition will include the base game and 26 pieces of DLC, including skin bundles and expansion packs. It will be available digitally on all PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, with owners of the game's Platinum Edition being upgraded for free. Nintendo Switch owners can expect a digital and physical release at a later date.

Click To Unmute
  1. New Hideo Kojima Horror Game Leaked | GameSpot News
  2. The Quarry Review
  3. Hollow Knight Fans React To Silksong Speculation | GameSpot News
  4. Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Hands-on Preview: Addition By Subtraction
  5. Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Livestream 2022
  6. Xbox Games Showcase Extended Livestream 2022
  7. Stray Video Preview
  8. Mario Strikers: Battle League Video Review
  9. Netflix Geeked Week - Day 5 Livestream | Games Showcase, Resident Evil
  10. Netflix Geeked Week - Day 4 Livestream | Stranger Things Day
  11. Capcom Showcase Livestream 2022
  12. PC Gaming Showcase Livestream 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dying Light 2 Stay Human Video Review

Techland is also adding a free DLC drop--the Harran Tactical Unit bundle--to the game, and this will be available for two weeks after the release of Dying Light: Definitive Edition. While active development will cease, the studio plans to keep a "steady reroll" of previous events available for players.

Dying Light 2 launched earlier this year, and much like its predecessor, has received several updates since February. Techland has a five-year roadmap planned out for the game--which includes story DLC in September--and GameSpot recently spoke to lead designer Tymon Smektala about how a flexible development mindset and fan feedback is guiding the future of the game.

The Best Zombie Games Of All Time
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dying Light
PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)