Dying Light 2's Final Dying 2 Know Video Will Have "Huge Info Drop," Coming Next Week

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is set for release in February, but ahead of that, developer Techland will host the final episode of its "Dying 2 Know" series next week. The final broadcast is set for Thursday, January 13, beginning at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

This video will "dive deep" into Dying Light 2's world and give fans a new look at gameplay footage. Techland is promising a "huge info drop." GameSpot will report back with any news when it's announced.

Jonah Scott, who voices main character Aiden Caldwell, will host the Dying 2 Know video alongside co-host Leah. This will be the sixth and final installment in the series that began back in May 2021. Previous episodes included announcements about the game's music, gameplay systems, and characters.

You can re-watch all Dying 2 Know videos here on YouTube.

Dying Light 2 launches on February 4 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and it will also be available via the cloud for Nintendo Switch. The game is also coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Everyone who preorders the game gets the Reload and the Reach for the Sky packs, which come with special outfits, weapons, and skins. The Reach for the Sky pack specifically was designed in partnership with Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian) who voices a character in Dying Light 2.

February 2022 is shaping up to be a massive month for new releases. Other games releasing in February include Horizon: Forbidden West, The King of Fighters XV, and Sifu. Also coming that month is Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion and the Saints Row reboot.