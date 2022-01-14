Dying Light 2 Will Have Updates And New Content For Five Years

If 500 hours of Dying Light 2 somehow doesn't sound like enough for you to sink your teeth into, rest assured there's more where that came from. Techland Games, the studio behind the Dying Light series, is now stating they are "committed" to five years of game support for Dying Light 2: Stay Human following its release on February 4.

The announcement was made by Techland Games' lead influencer, Sheri Kryeziu, who shared the news via Twitter earlier this morning. According to Kryeziu, fans can expect "More Story DLCs, More Events, More Locations," and "More in-game items" to come to Dying Light 2 over the course of the next five years. He then wrote this commitment to keeping the game fresh and putting "gamers first" was "one of the main reasons" he joined the studio.

We'll be committing to 5 years of game support post launch which means:

- More Story DLCs

- More Events

- More Locations

- More in-game items

Personally, this is one of the main reasons why I joined Techland in the first place. Gamers first.#DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/wkBkoZmJxm — Sheri (@YesIAmSheri) January 14, 2022

This ambitious announcement follows Techland Games shocking reveal that players will need "at least 500 hours" to complete Dying Light 2--a claim that shook the gaming community when it hit Twitter on January 8. However, Techland has since elaborated on its statement, explaining "500 hours is related to maxing out the game--finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world." The studio then added a "regular player" should finish the story, side quests, and quite a bit of exploring in less than 100 hours.

UPDATE:

UPDATE:

500 hours is related to maxing out the game - finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world, but a regular player should finish the story + side quests and do quite a lot of exploring in less than 100 hours, so don't worry! 🥰 https://t.co/4R641zkLpg — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

The follow-up to 2015's Dying Light, Dying Light 2: Stay Human takes places in a post-apocalyptic world where players must outmaneuver the living dead as they struggle to stay alive. Dying Light 2 launches on February 4 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and it will also be available via the cloud for Nintendo Switch. The game is also coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC.