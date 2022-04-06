Dying Light 2 Update Will Add A New Game Plus Mode

Dying Light 2's city of Villedor is a treat for players to run around in, but once the game's main story is over, it puts players right back in, as if nothing happened. For some, that's a bit jarring, which may be why developer Techland is implementing, among other things, a New Game Plus mode in the game's next update.

Announced via a post on Twitter, Techland didn't mince any words, saying that Dying Light 2's 1.3 update would be "one of the biggest patches we've released so far." Along with a New Game Plus mode, Dying Light 2's upcoming patch will include "many fixes for both multi and single-player mode."

Survivors,

Our team is working hard on patch 3 for DL2 Stay Human.

It will be one of the biggest patches we've released so far. Apart from many fixes for both multi and single-player mode, it will also introduce a New Game+ mode, giving you more reasons to re-visit The City.(1/2) — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) April 5, 2022

Previous patches have partially addressed Dying Light 2's issues for both multiplayer and single-player. A fix for the game that was implemented in February resolved a Death Loop bug that would lock players in a never-ending cycle of spawning and dying. Another patch, implemented in March, remedied some of the game's multiplayer stability issues, as well as instances of enemies and players falling straight through the ground.

While a launch date for Dying Light 2's upcoming patch wasn't revealed, Techland confirmed that it will land on all platforms before the end of the month.

Dying Light 2's upcoming patch is a small part of the post-launch support Techland has planned. The developer has promised that the game will be supported for a whopping five years with new content, including story-based DLC, new events, and new in-game items.