Dying Light 2 Update Fixes The Game's Annoying Death-Loop Bug

A new patch for Dying Light 2 has gone live on PC, and between a few tweaks to the zombie apocalypse sandbox, one of the game's more annoying bugs has been fixed. As PC players discovered, loading a fresh save of Dying Light 2 occasionally locked them into a death-loop--not that one--where they'd constantly die like an ill-prepared Tom Cruise sci-fi movie character.

Dying during a quest within a restricted area would result in them being respawned in a different area, and facing a time limit that would not allow them to get back to the previous mission area on time. That issue has been fixed, alongside a few others.

Dying Light 2 Update 1.0.7 Patch Notes

Fix for the Death Loop Bug -- It prevents players from new cases and fixes the existing ones.

Added Backup Save System -- Allows players to rollback the game's progress and their inventory to the last game's secure storyline save point.

Added support for the block, active landing, and jump attack rebindings on keyboard.

A PlayStation and Xbox version of this patch will also be going live soon, according to Techland.

In other Dying Light 2 news, the game's first free DLC is now available. If you've sided with the game's militaristic Peacekeepers, you can grab the "Authority Pack" that includes some neat clothing and armor. On February 18, the two-handed Authority hammer will be made available.

For more on Dying Light 2, you can check out our guides on the best Infected farming strategy, where to find the Pan of Destiny, and where to find Dwight's Note.