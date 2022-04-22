Dying Light 2 Sold 5 Million Copies In First Month, Original Game Passes 20 Million Sold

Techland shares a new sales update for the Dying Light franchise.

By

Comments

Dying Light 2 has reached a huge new sales milestone, as developer Techland has confirmed the game sold 5 million copies during the month of February.

Techland shared the sales figure in a press release, going on to note that the game's sales numbers are "significantly growing each month." Techland also provided a sales update on the 2015 original Dying Light, confirming it has now sold more than 20 million units.

Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka said 25 million in combined sales is a "great example of the unforgettable experiences we create for our players."

The Polish studio also pointed out that, in addition to strong sales, sentiment about both Dying Light titles is positive among Steam players. Dying Light 2 has a Mostly Positive aggregate review rating on Steam after more than 70,000 total reviews, while the original game has an Overwhelmingly Positive community rating with more than 230,000 reviews logged.

Techland plans to support Dying Light 2 for a whopping five years. The studio will add new content, including story-based DLC, new events, and new in-game items. The next major update for Dying Light 2 will add a New Game Plus mode.

GameSpot's Dying Light 2 review scored the game a 6/10. Reviewer Mark Delaney said, "It's rough around the edges and it asks players to invest a lot in its weakest element, but once you realize the story, like gravity, is only going to pull you down, you can begin to defy it and enjoy the things Dying Light 2 actually does well."

