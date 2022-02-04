Dying Light 2 Safe Codes: Bazaar, Broadcast, And More

In Dying Light 2, safes will be found early and often. Secrets are locked away all across Villedor, so it's important to know how to get into them. Thankfully, these safe codes don't seem to change from one save file to the next, meaning we can share the safe codes we've found so far and you can skip some of the work yourself. If you're looking for valuables such as Inhibitors inside, here's how to open all locked safes, plus a tip for when you don't have a code at all.

Dying Light 2 safe codes

There are many safes hidden in Villedor, so we're still discovering all of them. We'll update this list as needed, though, so bookmark it if you've found it helpful in your early or post-game travels, and we hope it will eventually fit every locked safe code in Dying Light 2.

Bazaar safe code (in the Church belltower): 5-1-0

First Biomarker safe code: 9-7-3

Nightrunner's Hideout safe code: 1-0-1

Treasure Hunt safe code: 3-21-67

Moonshine safe code: 14-9-2

Downtown bandit camp safe code: 3-1-3

Broadcast safe code: 3-1-4

How to open safes without the code

While we're still seeking out more safe codes, it's also worth noting that the game uses a bit of controller feedback to hint at a safe's code even if you don't have the code on hand. When turning any safe's dial, do so very slowly and, if you're using a standard controller, you'll feel a slight rumble when you pass one of the three digits. You won't know the correct order, but there are only a few possibilities once you've got the numbers, so you can brute-force it from there.

Inhibitors are often locked behind safes.

This is actually how I solved one of the game's early safe codes (Nightrunner's Hideout). Typically, these codes are left hiding somewhere like on the wall or in a collectible very close by, but if you can't find the environmental clue, and until we've found them all ourselves (we're still stumped on the Church of St. Thomas safe code, for example), this is one way that can help resolve some locked safes.

It doesn't seem to work every time, perhaps because Techland keeps some safes locked until the player has actually found its related clue, but for times when you're really stumped, act like a professional safecracker and see if it works for you.

Once you're all set there, keep reading more about how to repair weapons, how to fast-travel, and how to find Military Tech.