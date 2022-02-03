Dying Light 2 Release Times: Pre-load And Regional Unlock Times Explained

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Techland's expansive, open-world zombie RPG, is nearly here. It's been a long wait for fans, with the first game in the series having launched in 2015 and the sequel having received multiple delays.

So when, exactly, can fans get their hands on Dying Light 2? That depends on your platform and region, and doesn't apply to those playing on Nintendo Switch. For those hoping to play on Nintendo's platform, you'll have to wait a little longer. The cloud version of Dying Light 2 has been delayed and is expected to arrive within the next six months. With that out of the way, let's break it down.

Dying Light 2 Global Release Times

When you can start playing Dying Light 2 depends on where in the world you are, as well as what platform you're playing on. For console players, the game will unlock on February 4 at midnight local time. On PC, it gets a little more complicated. Here's the official breakdown:

4 PM PST Feb 3

6 PM CST Feb 3

7 PM EST Feb 3

9 PM BRT Feb 3

12 AM GMT Feb 4

1 AM CET Feb 4

3 AM MSK Feb 4

9 AM JST Feb 4

11 AM AEDT Feb 4

Dying Light 2 Pre-load Times

The game is available to pre-load now on all platforms. Xbox users got a head start when it came to pre-loading, whereas PC and PlayStation players could pre-load up to 48 hours prior to launch.

It's happening!

You can now Pre-load Dying Light 2 Stay Human on every platform!

We are ready... Are you?#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/A15zpwaCdH — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 2, 2022

Techland has said that completing everything in Dying Light 2 could take up to 500 hours. For those only interested in the main story, Techland estimates the game to take around 20 hours. A playthrough including the main story and all of the game's side quests is estimated at around 80 hours. In those dozens of hours, you will make choices that will shape the future of The City where the game takes place, all the while battling both humans and the undead and traversing the game's open-world with its in-depth parkour mechanics. While designed as an immersive single-player experience, the game also supports four-player co-op.