Dying Light 2 PC Specs Revealed For Your PC Undead Slaying Needs

Techland has revealed the specs needed to run Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PC when it launches on February 4, and those who have held off on upgrading their PCs will still be able to take on the infected hordes.

If ray-tracing isn't important to you, the minimum specs for Dying Light 2 only require a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or its AMD equivalent–the Radeon RX 560–to run at 1080p and 30 FPS. Only 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X processor will be needed as well, giving older PCs a good chance of running the game with little issues.

Ray-tracing will understandably require a little more power, as the requirements bump up to a GeForce GTX 2070 8GB to run the game at 1080p and 30 FPS. You'll need an i5-6800K or Ryzen 5 3600X processor and double the RAM in order to support ray-tracing at the minimum setting.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is running on Techland's proprietary C Engine, which allows the game to be scaled across multiple hardware versions. The game is scheduled to launch February 4 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The full list of specs for Dying Light 2 Stay Human is below.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC Specs

Minimum System Requirements (Ray Tracing Off):

For 1080p resolution at 30 FPS:

CPU: Intel® Core™ i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 560 (4GB VRAM)

OS: Windows 7

Available storage space: 60GB HDD

Recommended System Specifications (Ray Tracing Off):

For 1080p resolution at 60 FPS:

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD

Ray Tracing On Minimum System Requirements:

For 1080p resolution at 30 FPS:

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD

Ray Tracing On Recommended System Requirements:

For 1080p resolution at 60 FPS: