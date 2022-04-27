Dying Light 2 Patch Notes Reveal How Tough New Game+ Mode Will Be

This week's Dying Light 2 patch aims to make the game more replayable, as it adds a number of bug fixes, tweaks, and a New Game+ mode to Techland's zombie apocalypse sandbox.

Revealed earlier this week, Dying Light 2's take on New Game+ adds new enemy behaviors, more difficult encounters, and new objects within the world to discover so that the experience feels fresh once again. To keep up with the deadlier enemies that scale to your level, you'll be able to collect 30 new inhibitors that can be used to max out your stamina and health, and a new legendary weapon tier has been added.

Elsewhere in the game, a new quest that drops special elemental Goon variants into the mix can be tackled and co-op gameplay has been significantly overhauled. In the gameplay department, bow-wielding enemies will do less damage, Virals have had their patrol movements in GRE facilities tweaked, and completed achievements will be correctly rewarded upon completion. You can read the full patch notes below.

Since it launched in February, Dying Light 2 has managed to sell 5 million units across console and PC. Techland plans to support Dying Light 2 for five years and has so far released several pieces of free content for the game.

Dying Light 2 Patch Notes

New Game+

After finishing it once, the game can be replayed again, only this time with modified game parameters in place to encourage a second playthrough by the implementation of a unique system and experience.

The player can now go through the story with revitalized mechanisms.

These include new enemy behaviors, more difficult encounters, new objects within the world, namely the newly added inhibitors, and many more changes that will significantly alter the gameplay style and allow the player to develop their character further.

30 new inhibitors

New platinum objectives for parkour challenges

Updated distribution of the enemies (f.e. Volatiles and Banshee spawn during the night, a wider variety of enemy pools in encounters)

A new legendary weapon tier added

Gold encounters added

Enemy difficulty scales with the player level

Co-op Updates

Fixed connection and stability issues in co-op

Fixed connection issues with the players who are further advanced in the story

Improved game performance in co-op

Co-op story blocks

Fixed an issue that caused blocked progression in a single-player game mode after a co-op session

Fixed few remaining death loops in co-op

Fixed an issue with a missing NPC during the Missing People quest in a co-op session

Co-op quality

Improved weapon visualization in online menu and inventory

Improved handling of challenges requirements in co-op

Fixed random bandit respawns while players are still in the bandit camp

Fixed issues with the player being unable to access inventory or map after dying several times in co-op

Fixed blocked story progression with "enemies nearby" notification

Fixed rare issue when a player can't move after a revive

Fixes for far away peer respawn from the host and respawning in geometry

Fixed AI jitter in random cases

Improved various animations in co-op - f.e. crouching, throwing, using the bow, and more

Fixed sound duplication in co-op

Fixed rare cases of unresponsive quest radio dialog in co-op, causing story blocks

Fixed the display of incorrect icons on the map after a co-op party

Fixed “call for help” when the player is being summoned during a gather in co-op

Fixed black screens in certain situations that could cause progression blockers during co-op progression

Fixed unnecessary “skill requirement” text glitch in the description of a challenge in a co-op session

Updated the time of tutorial windows to 30 seconds during the co-op sessions

Fixed a bug that allows players to have multiple story quests active

Content Update

Mutated Infected - New quest added Something Big Has Been Here, which included special elemental Goon variants

Gameplay Updates

Enemies with bows are less annoying — decreased damage output

Completed achievements are correctly awarded upon completion. This works for the achievements that were obtained before the update as well

Fixed a bug that was causing Howlers and Screamers to become invulnerable to damage

Fixed a possibility to fast travel between map regions after completing various quests

Fixed a random AI bug of Human encounters

Fixed infected invulnerability to arrows

Fixed missing rewards after Bandit encounters

Fixed the Virals patrol movement in GRE facilities

Quest Updates

Fixed a bug related to wall-clipping during the Let's Waltz quest

Fixed a bug of the player getting stuck after using an inhibitor, or opening inventory after obtaining an inhibitor in the Markers of Plague quest

Fixed the map display bug in The Only Way Out quest

Fixed the disappearance of Hakon in the Into The Darkness quest after playing in co-op

Fixed Sophie's inaccessible position in The Raid quest

UI/UX Updates

Added FOV slider on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X

Improved UI textures optimization

Fixed issues related to switching between keyboard and controller

Fixed inhibitor pop-up message in Markers of Plague quest

Fixed quest display in journal

Fixed tutorial window display

Fixed weapon durability display, quest tracking, and inventory management on ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo second display

Aiden should no longer T-pose in the main menu

Fixed crashes related to launching the game in 5760x1080 resolution

Fixed display of incorrect numbers on Immunity Bar

Minor changes to PC key bindings

Technical Updates

Improved game stability

Several crash sources fixed

Improved the stability of frame rate in various places on the map

Fixed multiple bugs that allowed players to see and fall outside map texture

Fixed occasional texture glitches in various places on the map

Fixed various audio glitches

…and numerous additional bug fixes and quality improvements.