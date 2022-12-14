Dying Light 2's Official Modding Tools Are Now Available In A Free DLC

As part of a free Dying Light 2 update, PC players can now create and share their own maps. The beta developer tools are a collaboration between dev Techland and mod.io, a company that helps studios incorporate player-made mods and content into games.

This comes after Techland confirmed that it did have official modding tools in the pipeline for Dying Light 2, similar to Dying Light's developer tools.

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Tap To Unmute Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. HTML5 Auto HD High Low Sorry, but you can't access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Everything To Know

Accompanying the developer tools' release is a competition called Shape Your City. Players can submit their own creations made using developer tools for a chance to win a share of $55,000 USD prize. Submissions close on January 20, and winners will be announced on February 2.

"We know you liked Developer Tools in Dying Light and we are excited to partner with mod.io to announce Dying Light 2 Stay Human now includes this incredible feature as well," said Techland technology producer Rafał Polito. "Our players now have even more content and possibilities to create maps and user-generated stories on them."

According to a press release, mod.io and Techland also plan to offer official mod support and aim to get mods available on all platforms, and not just PC.

Dying Light 2 released on February 4, 2022. In GameSpot's Dying Light 2 review, critic Mark Delaney rated the game 6/10. He praised the game for the parkour mechanics, but thought the story was lacking.

"Dying Light 2 is a perplexing game. Its story and characters are headache-inducing, and it appears to lack polish in many areas But even a dozen hours after I rolled credits, I've found myself going back to the game to do another parkour challenge, rummage through another abandoned science lab, or just see if I can get from Point A to Point B without ever hitting the ground," Delaney said. "It's rough around the edges and it asks players to invest a lot in its weakest element, but once you realize the story, like gravity, is only going to pull you down, you can begin to defy it and enjoy the things Dying Light 2 actually does well."