Dying Light 2 Military Tech: How To Get More Of This Critical Resource

In Dying Light 2, crafting resources of all kinds will be used to upgrade weapons, improve items like lockpicks, and even repair bats and machetes for prolonged use against the hordes of undead and outlaws alike. Other than Inhibitors, which raise your health and stamina levels permanently, perhaps the most important--and most elusive--resource in the game is Miltary Tech. Dying Light 2 Military Tech is found quite sparingly in the world, and never in easy-to-reach places. Luckily, the game uses a particular tell for marking caches of Military Tech in the world. Here's how to spot it and why it's so important.

Where is Dying Light 2 Military Tech?

On your travels, you'll come across plenty of key ingredients scattered in streets, subways, and houses to help make Aiden stronger, faster, and tougher. Military Tech, however, won't be found at ground level. For that, you'll need to look up. Military Tech is always found high above most of the city, sitting in locked caches that were airdropped in the city of Villedor by the now-defunct military.

You'll know Military Tech has been left out in the open for you whenever you see a tan parachute draped over the side of a building's roof, a broken highway, or a natural peak. Sometimes you'll see these from the streets far below, but it will always mean the cache is at the very top, not hiding somewhere on a lower floor. A good trick to finding lots of Military Tech is to use your binoculars from a high point such as a windmill, radio tower, or Nightrunner safe zone. Once spotted in your binoculars, the Military Tech will be placed on your map and compass permanently.

Spot one of these parachutes in Dying Light 2, and you'll have located some Military Tech.

To claim the Military Tech, you'll need to find where to scale the building. Sometimes this means taking a winch straight to the top quickly. Sometimes it means using your glider to soar up to it. Perhaps most often, though, it means platforming your way up there in a roundabout, death-defying way. Once you get to the top, the Military Tech cache requires use of your GRE key to open it. Aiden always has this on him by default, so that shouldn't be an issue.

Some Military Tech, however, requires an upgraded GRE key, but that's a step you can circumvent by having at least 25 lockpicks on you. The lockpicks aren't consumed when used in this way; it's more like a skill check that lets you open locked Military Tech caches. Inside, you'll usually find some items to sell, a new armor piece, perhaps a weapon, and always that elusive Military Tech.

If the Military Tech icon on your map looks white, it means Aiden is already skilled enough to climb it. If it's red, it means he doesn't have the max stamina to make it yet--though this is only according to the designed way you'd scale the structure. Sometimes you can get creative and find workarounds, such as gliding and jumping onto the otherwise insurmountable puzzle area halfway up its course, saving yourself lots of stamina.

Upgrading with Military Tech and map locations

Military Tech has a very specific purpose in Dying Light 2: It upgrades Aiden's new "tools" he acquires as you proceed through the campaign. Things like his glider, his UV flashlight, and his grappling hook all require 1-3 pieces of Military Tech per upgrade, and each tool seems to have two or three total upgrades available. Right now, it seems like there's just enough Military Tech in the game to upgrade everything and have none left over. We're still searching for a few airdrops ourselves, but here's all of them we've found so far on the map of Villedor.

Gallery

Once you've found acquired all Military Tech, Aiden's will be made the very best they can be--assuming you've also got the Old World Money to spend.