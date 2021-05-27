Dying Light 2 Launches December 7, New Trailer Released

At long last, we finally have a Dying Light 2 release date. The long-awaited zombie sequel is coming out on December 7 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC, and preorders are available now. What's more, the name has changed, if only slightly, to Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

The announcement was made as part of a new web series called Dying 2 Know, which also included a new gameplay trailer. There were be a few different digital versions of Dying Light 2: Stay Human available at launch--Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. A Collector's Edition will also be available, and all preorders receive a digital Reload Pack that includes a paraglider skin, weapon, and outfit.

Dying Light 2 is shaping up to be a very ambitious game, with a world that changes based on your choices as well as competing factions. It still features the original game's cooperative play and emphasis on parkour for daring escapes, but it should also be more engaging and have a better-realized setting.

With the original game releasing more than six years ago, the wait certainly hasn't been easy, but the canceled game Hellraid was used as DLC for the original game to make it a little bit more bearable last summer.

Dying Light 2, as with the original game, is developed by Techland. The process has reportedly been tumultuous, with complaints regarding the company's use of other games as creative starting points for its own projects as well as a toxic work culture. Chris Avellone previously served as narrative director on the project, but the developer cut ties with him in the wake of several sexual assault and harassment allegations.