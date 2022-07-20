Dying Light 2 Is Only $25 For PS5 And PS4 Right Now

Dying Light 2 is currently on sale for just $25 at GameFly. The sale only applies to preowned PS4 copies, but you can make use of its free new-gen upgrade to play on PS5 with enhanced visuals. We’re not sure how long the deal will stick around, but inventory could sell out fast--so check it out while you can. You'll get the original case with your preorder and a money-back guarantee if anything is wrong with the disc upon arrival. In our experience, though, GameFly's used games tend to be in great condition.

If you’re on the fence about making a purchase, GameFly is currently running a 30-day free trial. This would let you rent the game and keep it for $25 if you decide to make a purchase. There’s no need to be a paying GameFly member to cash in on this discount, but signing up for a free trial could be a great option if you’re not sure Dying Light 2 is the game for you.

Making use of the free trial might be a particularly good idea, as our Dying Light 2 review gave the title a 6/10. While it does a lot of things right, such as parkour, its narrative leaves much to be desired and some stilted acting doesn’t help its cause. Still, fans of the original will find a lot to love about the game, as will open-world survival enthusiasts.

“Dying Light 2 is a perplexing game,” wrote critic Mark Delaney. “Its story and characters are headache-inducing, and it appears to lack polish in many areas. But even a dozen hours after I rolled credits, I've found myself going back to the game to do another parkour challenge, rummage through another abandoned science lab, or just see if I can get from Point A to Point B without ever hitting the ground. It's rough around the edges and it asks players to invest a lot in its weakest element, but once you realize the story, like gravity, is only going to pull you down, you can begin to defy it and enjoy the things Dying Light 2 actually does well.”