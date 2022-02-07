Dying Light 2 Is Off To A Great Start On PC, Reaching Almost 275,000 Concurrent Players

Dying Light 2 is crushing it on Steam right now.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is doing very well on PC, reaching nearly 275,000 peak concurrent players on Steam right out of the gate. That's a massive result that makes the open-world zombie game one of Steam's most-played games. It also represents just a fraction of the game's total audience, of course, as the title is also available on other PC stores and console.

At almost 275,000 peak concurrent players on Steam, Dying Light 2 achieved more than six times the peak concurrent player count for the original Dying Light. The sequel now sits at No. 23 on the all-time list for highest peak concurrent players on Steam.

A lot of people are also watching Dying Light 2 gameplay, with the game's publisher saying Dying Light 2 attracted more than 18 million hours of viewership across YouTube and Twitch during launch week. At its peak, more than 512,000 people were watching Dying Light 2 video content at the same time.

Developer/publisher

GameSpot's Dying Light 2 Stay Human review scored the game a 6/10. For more, check out what other critics across the internet think.

And if you're just getting started with Dying Light 2, you might be interested in checking out GameSpot's guides and other related content, linked below.

