Dying Light 2 Infected Trophies: What Are They And Best Farming Strategy

In Dying Light 2, you'll need plenty of Infected Trophies on hand in order to craft some of the game's best mods. Really, Infected Trophies are so commonly used in crafting recipes that you'll need to have a bunch almost no matter the items you're trying to craft. Here's what you need to know about these "trophies" scattered across the world of Villedor.

Dying Light 2 Infected Trophies

Infected Trophies aren't the sort of hardware you'd hang on your mantle at home. They're much more grotesque than that. Though it's never quite clear precisely what they are, one gross clue is that they're only able to be scavenged from the dead bodies of special infected. Ears? Fingers? It's probably best we don't know for sure.

Anyway, you'll need plenty of these in order to upgrade items and blueprints, such as health kits, lockpicks, and throwables. Upgrading these items regularly allows Aiden's tools to improve as he does. Even if you have great gear and plenty of HP from finding Inhibitors, a lowly base-level health kit isn't going to save you when you're in a bind against some tough bosses and enemies later in the game.

Different types of infected must be dealt with during the day, night, or even on story missions.

Infected Trophies are split into several rarities. Think of these like color-coded loot that you may be used to from MMOs and RPGs, though in Dying Light 2, you'll only see the difference in name, not color. Certain special infected types drop certain Infected Trophies, so knowing how to get one type or another comes down to knowing which monsters to target. Here's how it all breaks down in-game:

Uncommon Infected Trophies

Virals - Sprinting zombies that descend on you in small hordes; found day and night

Howlers - Scream to alert others; found at night

Spitters - Spit projectile acid at you from a distance; found at night

Rare Infected Trophies

Goons - massive hulking zombies found often around military convoys, found in the day

Bolters - fast isolated zombies that run from you, not to you; found at night

Banshees - jumping zombies (like from the game's prologue); found in story moments

Unique Infected Trophies

Volatiles - muscular zombies that you may remember from the first game; found at night and in story moments

Demolishers - boss types; found in story moments

Chargers - boss types; found in story moments

Revenants - mini-bosses found in GRE Anomaly activities, found at night

How to farm Infected Trophies in Dying Light 2

While farming Unique trophies is basically not possible--the best you could do is just tackle all of the GRE Anomaly missions--the other trophies can all largely be found at night. You'll get plenty of Uncommon trophies just by taking out Virals, which descend on your area quickly when they hear loud noises like a Howler's siren. Spitters are always wandering around the streets after sundown as well. Of the Rare trophy types, the Bolters are easiest to take down, but you'll need to catch them first.

Therefore, the fastest farming method is to go out at night and start trouble. Signal a chase, kill the Virals, Howlers, and Spitters as much as you can, and be on the lookout for Bolters too, as they'll appear more often than Banshees and they're much weaker than Volatiles. Do all that, plus complete a healthy dose of GRE Anomalies, and you'll have collected a large number of Infected Trophies quickly, which you can then use to craft upgrades of your choosing at any Craftmaster location, like in the Bazaar or the Peacekeepers' headquarters. We have many more Dying Light 2 tips if you need them.