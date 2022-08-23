Dying Light 2 Goes Gladiator In New Bloody Ties Story DLC

During Gamescom Opening Night Live earlier today, the first official story DLC for Dying Light 2, Bloody Ties, was confirmed for an October release, with a new trailer showcasing a gladiatorial arena and multiple new characters.

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties takes players to The Carnage Hall, an old opera concert venue which has been repurposed as a Roman gladiator-style arena. The new locale will include multiple challenges, quests, weapon types, and more.

This DLC has been a long time coming, having been delayed into September after an initially planned summer release. At the time, Techland said it was adding more features like a New Game Plus and a FOV slider for consoles. This is part of a long tail of planned content for Dying Light 2, with its Chapter 2 content coming in November. All in all the studio is planning to release five years of support, which will include even more story content.

"Dear Pilgrims, your feedback always has the highest priority for us, and we want to be honest and transparent with you," says Techland in its statement. "We will still need a bit more time to develop the first story DLC. It is now planned to be released in September."

The trailer ended with the announcement of the first Dying Light 2 community update, which is now live on PC and coming to consoles soon. The update adds multiple player-requested features, including an increase in monsters roaming the city, improved durability for modified weapons, and performance enhancements on both consoles and PC, such as the ability to choose color grading presets used at E3 2019.

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties will launch October 13 as paid DLC on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The base game is available now on the same platforms.