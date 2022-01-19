Dying Light 2 For Nintendo Switch Has Been Delayed

Dying Light 2 Stay Human for Nintendo Switch has been delayed. Just a few weeks before the game was due to launch on February 4 on Nintendo's hybrid console, Techland has announced that the Switch version is now slated to arrive sometime within six months of that, so by August 4, 2022.

Dying Light 2 for Switch is a cloud version of the game that is streamed to the console and not downloaded locally. The other editions of Dying Light 2 remain on schedule to release on February 4.

In a statement, Techland mentioned that the Dying Light: Platinum Edition for Switch was received positively by fans and it helped affirm Techland's understanding that "quality matters." To that end, the studio is taking more time with Dying Light 2 for Switch.

"Techland is asking Nintendo fans around the world for their patience," the studio said.

In other news, Techland recently generated debate and discussion when it said Dying Light 2 would feature 500 hours worth of gameplay. The Polish studio later clarified that it won't take anywhere near that long to beat the campaign.

February 2022 is shaping up to be a massive month for new releases. Other games releasing in February include Horizon: Forbidden West, Elden Ring, The King of Fighters XV, and Sifu. Also coming that month is Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion and the Saints Row reboot.

