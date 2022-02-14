Dying Light 2's First Free DLC Is Available Now

Dying Light 2 Stay Human's post-launch support is well underway, with the game's first free DLC launching today. Called the "Authority Pack," players who ended up siding with the game's militaristic Peacekeepers can represent their faction of choice with a suite of new armor and a new weapon.

While the Authority Pack is out now for anyone to download, players will only have access to one-third of its content. Today, players can pick up an Intimidating jacket, along with matching cargo pants and high tops, but that's it. Another part of the pack is set to release in just two days, on February 16, and will include another matching set of Intimidating gauntlets, a windbreaker, and leather guards. The pack's final bit of content will be released this Friday, February 18, consisting of a single two-handed Authority hammer.

Dying Light 2's second free DLC pack has also been announced, although without a date. Whenever it launches, the Ronin Pack will let players leap around Villedor dressed as a samurai and hack the undead in two with a unique sword.

Admittedly, these two free expansions are pretty light on content, though they're just the start of Dying Light 2's post-launch support. Techland has already committed to bringing new content to the game for the next five years at least. A more immediate roadmap for Dying Light 2 includes a new set of challenges coming in March, mutated infected events in April, and its first paid story DLC showing up in June.