Dying Light 2 File Size Is Way Smaller On PS5 Than PS4

It turns out that current-gen technology actually does make a difference.

By on

Comments

As the years have gone on and we've moved from one console generation to the next, we've generally expected to see games' file sizes continue ballooning. However, new technology is changing that, and Dying Light 2: Stay Human's PS5 file size is further proof.

After an image posted on Twitter apparently revealed a 25GB size for the PS5 version of Dying Light 2 and nearly 51GB on PS4, GameSpot reached out to a PR representative for the game. They confirmed that, before any launch-day patches that may occur, these numbers are roughly what to expect. The Steam version, meanwhile, is about 43GB, while the Xbox Series X|S version is about 35GB. A file size for the Xbox One version was not shared.

Click To Unmute
  1. Dying Light 2 Stay Human Old Gen Console Gameplay
  2. Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Everything To Know
  3. FromSoftware Before Dark Souls
  4. Sony Buys Bungie For Billions, Destiny's Future Just Got Interesting | GameSpot News
  5. Genshin Impact - Fleeting Colors in Flight Event Cutscene Animation: "Age of Flowing Hues"
  6. Lost Ark | Pick Your Class: Martial Artist
  7. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Weapons and Gear Trailer
  8. Far Cry 6 - Free Rambo Crossover Mission Trailer
  9. FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER | Season 2 Trailer
  10. Official Launch Trailer - Life is Strange: Remastered Collection
  11. Phantom Breaker: Omnia - Release Date Trailer
  12. TALES OF ARISE - Introduction Animation

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dying Light 2 Preview

Out of context, it seems odd that a more advanced version of a game would have a smaller file size, but that's where the new consoles' hardware comes into play. On PS5 specifically, the system has something called Integrated IO, which architect Mark Cerny previously explained was a much more efficient technology for compression.

The Xbox Series X, meanwhile, makes use of its own technology to minimize file size, including a custom algorithm for texture data. The SSDs' speed also reduces the need to have any duplicate content on the drives. It should, hopefully, help to prevent the all-too-common trend of games getting to over 100GB via updates after their initial launch. We've seen a few other games, including Control, get smaller file sizes on newer platforms, too.

In addition to releasing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC on February 4, Dying Light 2 will also be available on Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming. However, this version will not be released until later in 2022--a six-month window was given alongside the delay, putting its latest planned launch at August 4.

The Best Zombie Games Of All Time
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Xbox One
Nintendo Switch
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)