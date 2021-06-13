Dying Light 2 Dev Says Zombies Aren't Zombies In New E3 2021 Trailer

Dying Light 2 Stay Human developer Techland unveiled a new story trailer during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021, where the studio discussed elements of the narrative and reiterated that the infected aren't zombies (despite looking and behaving a lot like your traditional zombie).

In the four-minute-long trailer, Techland walked through the narrative setup, revealing that the virus from the first game spread to the sequel's setting. Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes place in 2036 and follows protagonist Aiden as he hunts for his sister Mia. The two were medically experimented on as kids, but after a fire, Aiden managed to escape. Where Mia is remains unknown, as she is the only one who can fill in the gaps to Aiden's story.

What's most interesting about the video, though, is the classification of the game's zombies--er, Freakers. According to Techland, the infected aren't zombies at all but instead "half-alive, suffering people." They attack everything that lives because of their pent up pain and rage, Techland said.

You can check out Dying Light 2 Stay Human's new story trailer below.

In other news, Techland came under fire earlier this year following accusations of workplace toxicity that stemmed from management and limited developer creativity. The studio responded, saying the game was not in development hell.

Techland recently attached a December 7 launch date to Dying Light 2 Stay Human, confirming the game will drop on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S with a release date trailer.