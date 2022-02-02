Dying Light 2 Crafting Guide: Mods, Resources, And How To Upgrade Weapons

The world of Dying Light 2 is full of enemies that either want to eat you or rip your head off, so keeping a healthy supply of powerful weapons and consumables is essential. Luckily, the ruins of Villedor have more than enough for you to use to keep enemies away and your health bar full. Here's everything you need to know about Dying Light 2 crafting.

Junk collector

If you can pick it up, you probably should.

Crafting in Dying Light 2 starts with the right supplies, and luckily, everything you'll ever need can be found around you. If you need to make medicine, rooftop groves, marked by tall, yellow trees, have plenty of chamomile and honey, as well as UV Shroomz. For things like scraps and rags, you don't have to look any further than the nearest undead or abandoned building. Zombies have a chance to carry money or basic crafting components on them, so search every corpse you can. Buildings on the other hand are always packed with simple crafting items.

If you want to find high-end crafting supplies though, you'll have to go out at night and explore Villedor's Dark Zones. While a good number of zombies can be found inside these buildings, they're also packed with things like wiring and pigment that are used to craft weapon mods.

Hail the Craftmaster

Most major settlements in Dying Light 2 have a special vendor called a Craftmaster. These engineering geniuses not only sell numerous crafting recipes for consumables, throwable weapons, and weapon mods but can also upgrade the recipes you already have.

Crafting recipes have multiple levels, and can only be leveled up by bringing Craftmasters the right materials. At first, all they ask for are infected trophies, which can be looted off of special zombies, like the Biters that come out at night and Goons, and some money. However, continuing to level up recipes gets expensive, and eventually you'll have to bring Craftmasters rarer infected trophies and other uncommon materials, like military tech, which can only be found in airdrops on roofs with parachutes draped over the side.

Craftmasters can sell crafting recipes or upgrade already-owned recipes.

Upgraded crafting recipes lead to creating higher-level supplies. Second-level medicine, for example, heals you more than first-level medicine does. The same applies to weapon mods, so if there's one you especially like, be sure to level it up.

Upgrading and repairing weapons

As if you didn't need another reason to mod your weapons, spicing up your favorite axe or club with an elemental boost can keep it in working order for longer. Weapons have up to three different slots where mods can be put: the tip, shaft, and grip. However, adding a mod to any of these slots also repairs the weapon for 50% of its durability, meaning a weapon that is on its last legs can be restored to mint condition by adding just two mods.

You can craft weapon mods through the weapon menu, although you'll need the right materials on hand. Weapon mods aren't too costly, though, requiring basic supplies. For instance, a Flame mod that sets enemies on fire requires some pieces of scrap, resin, and a bottle of alcohol.

If there is a weapon you especially like, don't mod it immediately, as tempting as it may be. Instead, use only that weapon until it's almost broken. Once it's nearly done for, slap as many high-end mods on it as you can, and you'll have your weapon back in working order, stronger than ever.

It's also worth noting that this is the only way to repair your weapons. Weapons deteriorate every time you hit something with them, whether it's a zombie, a person, or just the wall, and eventually will break. With no other way to repair weapons, you'll want to use the next best weapon you find, wear it down, and then build it back up with mods.