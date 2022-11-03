Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties Story DLC To Be Revealed On November 6

A new episode of Dying 2 Know will debut the launch trailer for Bloody Ties, the gladiator-themed Dying Light 2 DLC, ahead of its November 10 release.

By on

Comments

Techland has announced that a new episode of its Dying Light 2 web series, Dying 2 Know, will unveil more details about the upcoming DLC Bloody Ties. The launch trailer for this expansion will be shown off during the November 6 livestream, which includes a first look at the new Carnage Hall gladiatorial arena where players will battle it out for fame and glory.

Concept artist Anna Krzemien, narrative director Piotr Szymanek, and franchise director Tymon Smektala will all participate in the episode as they reveal more details about the DLC and what else Dying Light 2 fans can expect from the game. If you're interested in watching, you can tune in at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET to the official Techland Twitch channel.

Bloody Ties was first annnounced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and has been a long time coming. Originally scheduled for release earlier this year, it was delayed into September so that Techland could add more features like a New Game Plus and a FOV slider for console versions of Dying Light 2.

The DLC was again delayed to October, and then once more to November 10 so that any lingering bugs and issues could be fixed before launch.

Like the first game, the sequel is being built to have a long shelf life, with seasonal events and story DLC fleshing out the experience for the next five years according to the developer. Bloody Ties will include multiple challenges, quests, weapon types, and more when it launches, and it arrives in the wake of Dying Light 2's first Halloween event, which turned zombies into pumpkin-headed monsters.

