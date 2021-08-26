Fireteam Elite Pathogen Guide Rainbow Six Siege Changes Series X Restock Tracker Deathloop Final Preview Xbox Games With Gold Humankind Review
Login / Sign Up

Dying Light 1 Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Dying Light 1's Switch version currently doesn't have a release date or price.

By on

Comments

During a Dying 2 Know presentation at this year's Gamescom, Techland confirmed previous rumors that Dying Light would be heading to the Switch. While it was revealed that Switch players will be getting the game's Platinum Edition, a specific release date for Dying Light was not announced.

It doesn't seem that players will be able to choose between a regular version of Dying Light and the game's Platinum Edition. The latter comes with all of the game's DLC and expansions, including Hellraid, which was originally going to release as its own game. However, the game's price varies depending on what platform it's being purchased on. On Steam, Dying Light Platinum Edition is currently on sale for $103, while the PlayStation Store lists the game at just $50. As such, the price of the game on Switch is impossible to predict.

Click To Unmute
Dying Light 2 - Parkour Gameplay Breakdown (Dying 2 Know Episode 3)
  1. Restart Dying Light 2 - Parkour Gameplay Breakdown (Dying 2 Know Episode 3)
  2. Halo Infinite & Horizon Forbidden West Release Dates Confirmed | GameSpot News
  3. Horizon: Forbidden West Developer Update | Gamescom ONL 2021
  4. Far Cry 6 - Official Cinematic Story Trailer | Opening Night Live 2021
  5. Halo Infinite Full Presentation | Gamescom ONL 2021
  6. Halo Infinite Muliplayer Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021
  7. Xbox Cloud Gaming On Console Gets Holiday Release Date | GameSpot News
  8. Dying Light 2 Stay Human — Dying 2 Know Episode 3 Gamescom Edition
  9. Deathloop - The Final Preview
  10. Saints Row Reboot Preview
  11. Best Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 Trailers
  12. Death Stranding Director's Cut Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Dying Light Platinum Edition will also be getting a physical release on the Switch, complete with some extra collectibles. The game will include a survival guide, a two-sided map, and a sticker pack.

Dying Light is still being supported by Techland, even with Dying Light 2 Stay Human's release date just months away. The game's most recent update added a low gravity event in which the game's city experiences a gravitational anomaly, letting players jump higher and use the grappling hook to zip over to zombies. An Astronaut DLC bundle was also released for the game that added space-age costumes and weapons.

Dying Light 2, meanwhile, is set to release on December 7 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Along with revealing that Dying Light is coming to the Switch, Techland's latest Dying 2 Know episode detailed some of Dying Light 2's parkour and combat mechanics.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dying Light
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)