Dying Light 1 Is Coming to Nintendo Switch
Dying Light 1's Switch version currently doesn't have a release date or price.
During a Dying 2 Know presentation at this year's Gamescom, Techland confirmed previous rumors that Dying Light would be heading to the Switch. While it was revealed that Switch players will be getting the game's Platinum Edition, a specific release date for Dying Light was not announced.
It doesn't seem that players will be able to choose between a regular version of Dying Light and the game's Platinum Edition. The latter comes with all of the game's DLC and expansions, including Hellraid, which was originally going to release as its own game. However, the game's price varies depending on what platform it's being purchased on. On Steam, Dying Light Platinum Edition is currently on sale for $103, while the PlayStation Store lists the game at just $50. As such, the price of the game on Switch is impossible to predict.
Restart Dying Light 2 - Parkour Gameplay Breakdown (Dying 2 Know Episode 3) Halo Infinite & Horizon Forbidden West Release Dates Confirmed | GameSpot News Horizon: Forbidden West Developer Update | Gamescom ONL 2021 Far Cry 6 - Official Cinematic Story Trailer | Opening Night Live 2021 Halo Infinite Full Presentation | Gamescom ONL 2021 Halo Infinite Muliplayer Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021 Xbox Cloud Gaming On Console Gets Holiday Release Date | GameSpot News Dying Light 2 Stay Human — Dying 2 Know Episode 3 Gamescom Edition Deathloop - The Final Preview Saints Row Reboot Preview Best Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 Trailers Death Stranding Director's Cut Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Dying Light Platinum Edition will also be getting a physical release on the Switch, complete with some extra collectibles. The game will include a survival guide, a two-sided map, and a sticker pack.
Dying Light is still being supported by Techland, even with Dying Light 2 Stay Human's release date just months away. The game's most recent update added a low gravity event in which the game's city experiences a gravitational anomaly, letting players jump higher and use the grappling hook to zip over to zombies. An Astronaut DLC bundle was also released for the game that added space-age costumes and weapons.
Dying Light 2, meanwhile, is set to release on December 7 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Along with revealing that Dying Light is coming to the Switch, Techland's latest Dying 2 Know episode detailed some of Dying Light 2's parkour and combat mechanics.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation