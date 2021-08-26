Dying Light 1 Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

During a Dying 2 Know presentation at this year's Gamescom, Techland confirmed previous rumors that Dying Light would be heading to the Switch. While it was revealed that Switch players will be getting the game's Platinum Edition, a specific release date for Dying Light was not announced.

It doesn't seem that players will be able to choose between a regular version of Dying Light and the game's Platinum Edition. The latter comes with all of the game's DLC and expansions, including Hellraid, which was originally going to release as its own game. However, the game's price varies depending on what platform it's being purchased on. On Steam, Dying Light Platinum Edition is currently on sale for $103, while the PlayStation Store lists the game at just $50. As such, the price of the game on Switch is impossible to predict.

Dying Light Platinum Edition will also be getting a physical release on the Switch, complete with some extra collectibles. The game will include a survival guide, a two-sided map, and a sticker pack.

Dying Light is still being supported by Techland, even with Dying Light 2 Stay Human's release date just months away. The game's most recent update added a low gravity event in which the game's city experiences a gravitational anomaly, letting players jump higher and use the grappling hook to zip over to zombies. An Astronaut DLC bundle was also released for the game that added space-age costumes and weapons.

Dying Light 2, meanwhile, is set to release on December 7 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Along with revealing that Dying Light is coming to the Switch, Techland's latest Dying 2 Know episode detailed some of Dying Light 2's parkour and combat mechanics.