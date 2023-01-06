Dwarf Fortress Sells Nearly 500K Copies In December

The strategy game launched on Steam in early December.

By on

Comments

Bay 12 Games has announced that its strategy game Dwarf Fortress sold almost 500,000 copies in December.

In a recent forum post, co-designer and programmer Tarn Adams shared the milestone almost one month after the game officially arrived on Steam, saying that the launch went great but that they won't have specific numbers until mid-February when everything is processed through Valve and publisher Kitfox.

Click To Unmute
  1. 25 Biggest Horror Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  2. PS5 Shortage Is Over, According To PlayStation | GameSpot News
  3. New Look At The Last of Us Multiplayer | GameSpot News
  4. PlayStation Presentation | Sony CES 2023 Press Conference
  5. REVELATION // Episode 6 Cinematic - VALORANT
  6. 25 Biggest Open World Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  7. PUBG MOBILE | Martial Showdown Update is LIVE!
  8. Lantern Rite Stop Motion Animation: "Joyous Festivities" | Genshin Impact
  9. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY | Producer Message Playable Demo Announcement Trailer
  10. Version 3.4 "The Exquisite Night Chimes" Trailer | Genshin Impact
  11. The Knight Witch Crash Course - Progression Trailer
  12. NARAKA 101: Feria Shen Tutorial | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dwarf Fortress Steam Edition - Release Date Trailer

"In January we're going to begin the exciting new era of having more than one programmer on the project," Adams shared. "I don't have any idea how long it will take to ramp things up etc., but this should eventually help with bug fixes, ports, and more. This at least frees up more of my time for features, and maybe we'll also figure out how to involve multiple people with those as well."

The programmer promises that more bug fixes and quality-of-life updates are coming, as well as arena mode. Adams added that he wants to start working on adventure mode while more patches come in, "..but I don't expect to be able to start on adventure mode this month while we're figuring all of this out and arena mode is still to come."

Dwarf Fortress was originally released in 2006 for free with the primary development team consisting of brothers Tarn and Zach Adams. After relaunching on Steam last year, the simulation game now features improved graphics, brand-new UI, new sound design, and more. Right now, Steam reviews shows an "overwhelmingly positive" reception from players.

The 5 Best PC Games Of 2022
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dwarf Fortress
PC
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)