Dunkirk Edges Out The Emoji Movie At US Box Office

The numbers are in, and Christopher Nolan's World War II movie Dunkirk remained the No. 1 movie in the US this weekend. It took in $28.1 million in the July 28-30 period, according to Entertainment Weekly. That is ahead of the No. 2 film of the weekend, the absurd and critically panned newcomer The Emoji Movie ($25.7 million). Rounding out the top five this weekend were Girls Trip ($20.1 million), Atomic Blonde ($18.6 million), and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($13.5 million).

For Dunkirk, the movie's second-weekend domestic box office performance fell by just 44 percent. No doubt the movie's glowing reviews had something to do with its continued strong performance.

According to EW, the movie had a $100 million budget, a figure that it's already cleared by a big margin when international figures are included. Globally, Dunkirk has made more than $240 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

You can see the full Top 10 list below, while EW has a thorough breakdown of this weekend's box office performance.

July 28-30 US Box Office Estimates: