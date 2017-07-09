Dunkirk Director Says He Didn't Know How Famous One Direction's Harry Styles Was

The next movie from The Dark Knight and Inception director Christopher Nolan, the war film Dunkirk, is out very soon, and Nolan is doing the rounds to promote it. In a recent interview, he said he was not fully aware of how famous One Director's Harry Styles was before casting him--though his daughter knew more about it.

"I don't think I was that aware really of how famous Harry was," Nolan told Billboard (via Entertainment Weekly). "I mean, my daughter had talked about him. My kids talked about him, but I wasn't really that aware of it. So the truth is, I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned a seat at the table."

Styles, 23, plays a soldier in Dunkirk. The film tells the story of the famous Battle of Dunkirk, where thousands of soldiers became trapped on a beach and their evacuation.

Styles himself told Billboard that his first days on the set of Dunkirk were "overwhelming."

"I'd say realising the scale of the production was very overwhelming. I think whatever you imagine kind of a giant film set to be like, this was very ambitious even by those standards," he remarked. "You know the boats and the planes and the volume of bodies ... it was pretty amazing."

Dunkirk opens on July 21. It also stars Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Hardy.