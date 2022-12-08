Dune Survival-MMO Gets New Trailer Showing The World Of Arrakis

Revealed during The Game Awards, a new trailer showed off Arrakis in Dune: Awakening, the upcoming survival-MMO based on the sci-fi novel. The new trailer is pre-alpha footage, showing off the many treasures and dangers that can be found on Arrakis as players fight for spice and survival.

Arrakis is the greatest crucible in the universe. To survive it, you must seek the treasure of the ever-shifting sands — Spice.

The trailer shows the many different aspects of Arrakis, from the open sand dunes to mountain ranges and even the small parts of a city. Players appear to be able to explore the many different parts of Arrakis as they fight to survive and gain valuable resources.

Dune: Awakening was originally revealed at Opening Night Live and is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Developed by Funcom, the team behind Conan Exiles, Dune: Awakening is set to be a massive MMO, where players will have the opportunity to explore unmapped areas on Arrakis and be the first to discover hidden treasures. At the time of its reveal, the developers said players can expect to engage in fast-paced combat, that moves seamlessly from on foot, to armored cars, and flying vehicles.