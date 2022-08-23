Dune: Awakening, A Survival MMO Set In The Dune Universe, Has Been Announced

Announced during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, an "ambitious " survival MMO set in the Dune universe is on its way. Dune: Awakening is the latest game from Conan Exiles developer Funcom and "takes inspiration from both Frank Herbert’s novels and Denis Villeneuve’s Academy Award-winning film while exploring exciting new possibilities in the franchise." The game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Rise from survival to dominance in Dune: Awakening, an Open World Survival MMO set on a vast and seamless Arrakis shared by thousands of players.

According to its press release, Dune: Awakening "combines the grittiness and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of large-scale, persistent multiplayer games to create a unique and ambitious open-world survival MMO." Player will get the chance to "head into unmapped sectors and be the first to discover secrets and riches before the coriolis storms once again shift the sands and alter the landscape, narrowly escape colossal sandworms, build your home from shelter to mighty base, and traverse the dunes in iconic vehicles from the universe."

When not exploring Arrakis on foot, players can deploy their harvester and protect it from rival factions in "fast-paced, deadly combat that shifts seamlessly from armored groundcars to ornithopters in the sky." The press release also mentions a sort of ranking within the game, which players can rise in through careful plotting and building influence.

“Dune: Awakening truly promises to bring the world of Dune to life in an exciting new way," VP of Interactive Media at Legendary Entertainment Sam Rappaport said. "We are thrilled to be creating this with a partner like Funcom, who is so adept at capturing the rich detail and wonder of cinematic worlds for the gaming audience.”

Dune: Awakening is slated to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game is currently available to wishlist on Steam, and Beta sign-ups are now live over on its official website.