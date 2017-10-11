DuckTales, Darkwing Duck And More Disney Cartoons Get Funko Figures

The Disney Afternoon lives again, thanks to Funko's new line of action figures. The company behind the billions of Pop vinyl figures everyone you know owns are expanding their product line with a series of action figures featuring characters from the early-90s afternoon lineup of Disney animated series.

Firstly, the terror that flaps in the night is getting his own figure. Darkwing Duck comes complete with his signature gas gun as an accessory. From DuckTales, Scrooge McDuck is featured in the collection. With a bag of money and his cane included, the richest duck in the world is ready for adventure. Baloo the bear, who also happens to be a cargo pilot, represents TailSpin in the toy line. Finally, Chip and Dale--the chipmunk heroes of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers--each get their own figures. It's important to note that the Dale figure includes Zipper the house fly as an accessory. Technically, that makes it two characters for the price of one.

Of course, no Funko toy line would be complete without some kind of rarity involved. A few lucky fans will be able to pick up a black and white Darkwing Duck chase figure, with a rarity of 1-in-6.

These new figures stand nearly four inches tall and feature plenty of articulation. While there's no word whether the lineup will expand in the future, there are more than enough characters for Funko to include in future waves--Gosalyn from Darkwing Duck, Gizmoduck from DuckTales, and Kit Cloudkicker from Tailspin all come to mind. As it stands, the company already has an extensive lineup of Mystery Mini figures encompassing almost any character you can think of from these shows.

That said, there are other cartoons from the Disney Afternoon block of shows that Funko could include as well. After all, Goof Troop and Gargoyles could both make for some exciting action figures.

These new toys will be released in the fall.