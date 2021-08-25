Drinkbox Delays Nobody Saves The World To "Early 2022," Adds Online Co-Op

Drinkbox Studios' next game Nobody Saves The World has been delayed to early 2022, the developer has revealed, but with good reason: An online co-op mode for the action-RPG was unveiled during Gamescom's Opening Night Live event.

Nobody Saves The World is a new action-RPG focusing on shapeshifting. Over 15 different forms and 80 different abilities can be mixed and matched, allowing players to customize their characters as they see fit. This will also be developer Drinkbox Studios' first-ever online-enabled game, following Guacamelee! and Severed.

The new trailer for the game shows off both the customization options and the online multiplayer, highlighting how unique each player's experience will be as they play through the game.

"Co-op in Nobody Saves the World takes the already-vast possibilities for strategy and customization, and blows them wide open," Ian Campbell, lead designer at Drinkbox, said in the official release. "Even nearing the end of development, we’re still finding ridiculous new ways to combine the powers of two players, and we can’t wait to see what combos you discover when you try it for yourself."

Nobody Saves The World will launch in early 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The game will be available via Xbox Game Pass on both consoles and PC on day one.