Drink Monster And You Could Get Special Assassin's Creed: Origins Weapons

Ubisoft has announced a partnership with Monster Energy around Assassin's Creed: Origins where players can potentially get DLC when they buy one of the energy drinks.

More than 500 million Monster Energy drink cans globally will carry Assassin's Creed: Origins branding, with the cans starting to show up in stores now. This makes it one of Ubisoft's "largest retail promotion partnerships" ever.

When you buy one of the drinks, you can redeem a code at this website for a chance to win the following:

In-game resources such as Animal Resources and World Resources

Drachma (in-game currency)

Weapons such as the Dust Biter sword, the Face Breaker long stave, the Scepter of Thaati long scepter, and Rain Bow

If you're extremely lucky, you could win the First Prize, which is an Assassin's Creed Origins Xbox One S bundle. Only 100 of these are available. And if you are impossibly lucky, you could win the Grand Prize--an all-expenses paid trip for two to Ubisoft's studio in Montreal for a tour. Only six Grand Prizes are available, so your odds are really, really bad, but you never know.

The First Prize and Grand Prize are only available for people in the US and Canada. Ubisoft also announced that it's giving away 150 copies of Assassin's Creed: Origins for Xbox One in Latin America.

Ubisoft did not share any images of the Assassin's Creed: Origins Monster cans, but we have reached out to the company to see if we can get some (images, not drinks, or maybe drinks; we'll see).

To promote Assassin's Creed: Origins even more, Ubisoft and Monster are hosting "launch events" on 45 college campuses around the US beginning in October. Attendees can win copies of the game, Monster Energy drinks, and "other Assassin's Creed swag."

Assassin's Creed: Origins launches on October 27 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.