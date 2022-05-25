Dream Daddy Dev Reveals New Psychological Horror Game

Publisher Rogue Games and the developer behind Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator, Game Grumps, have revealed their new horror game, Homebody.

Homebody is a narrative-driven psychological horror game evocative of classic slasher films of the 1980s, coming to PC and consoles later this year. The game follows Emily and her friends as they are haunted by the memories of the past in the form of are relentless killer. It's up to the player to discover a way out of the house before they are all picked off one by one.

Players will uncover the secrets of Emily's past and find a way out of the house, all while avoiding the killer, solving puzzles, and making dialogue decisions.

"We're obsessed with horror games, so when coming off of Dream Daddy, it was a natural shift to explore the horror genre," said game director Jory Griffis. "We were excited to retain the narrative and storytelling values we learned making Dream Daddy and put them to use in a game with a totally different tone and ambitious new mechanics."

A brand-new announcement trailer was also shared featuring Emily walking around the large home, with what looks to be fixed camera angles--similar to the original Resident Evil games.

"We’re huge fans of everything that Game Grumps does,” said Chris Archer, chief strategy officer at Rogue Games. “From their comedy to their game development, Game Grumps embodies everything we want to amplify as a publisher, and we’re thrilled to help bring Homebody to players later this year."