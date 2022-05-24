Dragon's Dogma 10-Year Anniversary Site Launches, But Still No Word On Leaked Sequel

A Dragon's Dogma announcement could be coming soon.

Capcom has launched a site celebrating the 10th anniversary of Dragon's Dogma. The website showcases a timeline of the franchise's history, as it begins with the Digital Comic prologue which launched in April 2012 and ends with the latest project, the release of the Dragon's Dogma Netflix anime series in September 2020.

"Dragon’s Dogma, first released in 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary! Thank you, Arisen, for taking up arms and braving through the impossible challenges laid ahead of you," says game director Hideaki Itsuno on the website. "We are forever grateful for your support throughout the years and hope you will join us in this momentous celebration of Dragon’s Dogma!"

Although there isn't anything new on the website, the 2021 Nvidia GeForce Now Leak included Dragon's Dogma 2. However, Capcom has yet to announce anything about a potential sequel. With this 10th anniversary website, it could be possible that Capcom is gearing up to reveal something new soon. Two possible venues for that could be Summer Game Fest Live or the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, both of which are scheduled for June.

Dragon's Dogma first launched on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in May 2012. An enhanced version called Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen was released in April 2013. It later came to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2017, as well as Nintendo Switch in 2019.

In our Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen review, we said, "Dark Arisen adds some great new content to the excellent Dragon's Dogma, though the new dungeon's unbalanced difficulty turns fun into frustration."

