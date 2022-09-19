Dragon Quest Treasures Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Release Date, And More
Dragon Quest Treasures launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch on December 9.
Dragon Quest Treasures, a spin-off game from the iconic JPRG series, is slated to release on December 9 for Nintendo Switch. If you’re eager to check out the unique adventure, preorders have officially opened and come with a slew of bonus content. Here’s what you need to know about Dragon Quest Treasures preorders before reserving a copy.
Dragon Quest Treasures Preorder Bonuses
Preordering Dragon Quest Treasures will get you a bunch of useful in-game goodies. This includes:
- 5 Chamaera Wing: Move back to your base without dropping any treasure
- 15 Better Buddy Bullet: Improves odds of having a monster join your party
- 15 Fullheal Pellet: Restore HP of an ally
The bonuses are nothing groundbreaking, although they should give you a nice head start on your adventure. No retailer-specific bonuses have been announced yet, and we’ll update this page if anything new is revealed.
Preorder Dragon Quest Treasures Standard Edition
$60
This is the only version of the game up for grabs in North America. It includes the base game and any eligible preorder bonuses. Preorders are open at major retailers, or you can wait until preorders open on the Switch eShop for a digital copy.
Dragon Quest Treasures follows Erik and Mia--siblings out to collect powerful items known as Dragonstones from the strange land of Draconia. Along the way, they’ll have the chance to recruit monsters to join their party and assist in both combat and exploration. Scattered throughout the landscape you’ll find a variety of treasure, and you’ll need to get it back to your base before you’re ambushed by other hunters that are looking for the same loot.
It looks radically different from most other Dragon Quest games, although fans of Dragon Quest XI will remember both Erik and Mia. Erik played a large role in the narrative, while Mia was only vaguely mentioned during cutscenes. Dragon Quest Treasures is looking to dive deeper into their stories, and it’ll be interesting to see how it all comes together on December 9.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Get Splatoon 3 For $49 On Release Day
- The Splatoon 3 Pro Controller Is Available Now
- The Best Gaming And Tech Deals At Amazon
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More
- Get 16 2K Games For Only $18: Borderlands 3, BioShock Collection, And More
- NBA 2K23 Deal Includes Bunch Of Free In-Game Currency
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation