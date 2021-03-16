Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai: A Hero's Bonds Announced For Mobile

A new Dragon Quest game is coming to mobile devices from Square Enix and DeNA. Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds is slated for Apple and Android devices sometime this year, but an early trailer gives us some idea of what to expect from the team-based RPG.

A closed beta for Android will start sometime soon in Australia, Canada, England, France, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore. That version will support both English and Japanese translations, and you can experiment with some of the content. Android users can also pre-register now.

The debut trailer for A Hero's Bonds shows some of the combat in action, as a band of heroes runs along a path to take on swarms of traditional Dragon Quest enemies. We also get a pretty good look at character customization with costumes and equipment.

This announcement comes just after the release of Dragon Quest Tact, a mobile strategy game in the Dragon Quest universe. Square Enix announced a number of Dragon Quest games based on the popular Adventures of Dai manga last year, including a mobile game, but that one was called Spirit of Bonds. It's unclear if this new announcement signifies a new title or an entirely separate game. GameSpot has contacted Square Enix.