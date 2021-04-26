Fortnite Neymar Jr. Games With Gold May Animal Crossing Update Monster Hunter Event Nier Weapons Nier Endings

Dragon Quest Builders 2 Coming To Xbox Game Pass On May 4

The Dragon Quest spin-off sequel will be landing on Xbox consoles, PC, and cloud early next month.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is officially headed to Xbox for the first time and will be available on console, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming on May 4. The Dragon Quest spin-off sequel from publisher Square Enix originally launched in December 2019 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, arriving on PC a few months later.

Microsoft confirmed the news after store pages for the game began appearing online and leaking the existence of the game. If you're not currently a member of Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll be able to purchase Dragon Quest Builders 2 for $50.

In our Dragon Quest Builders 2 review, critic Heidi Kemps praised the game for building on the strong foundation that its predecessor had established.

"Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a great game, combining exploration, sandbox-building, questing, and town-management into a delightful package that will gladly suck up your time and put a big smile on your face," Kemps said. "It's the sort of game that you'll intend to play for a little while, only to find that hours have flown by once you manage to actually put it down."

In other Square Enix news, the publisher has joined the growing roster of E3 2021, alongside other recent publisher additions such as Capcom, Bandai Namco, and Sega. With a busy year ahead of it that includes the newly-released NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 and the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the company has no shortage of content to show off and is currently inalizing its reveal line-up.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 - First 26 Minutes Gameplay

