Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Stream Set For May 26

Square Enix is commemorating the Dragon Quest series' 35th anniversary with a special livestream event on May 26. The stream kicks off at 8:30 PM PT / 11:30 PM ET and will offer "the latest information about what's going on--and what's yet to come--in the world of Dragon Quest."

According to the publisher, the event will be streamed in Japanese with live English interpretation so that Western fans can follow along. "For the first time in Dragon Quest history, the show will feature live English interpretation from Japanese, so that our international fans can stay up-to-date with developments in the Dragon Quest series, too," Square Enix said.

Join us in celebrating the 35th anniversary of Dragon Quest!

You'll be able to tune in to the livestream on the official Dragon Quest YouTube channel.

The latest mainline Dragon Quest game, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, originally released in the West for PS4 and PC in 2018. The game was subsequently ported to Switch as Dragon Quest XI S with some additional content, including the option to play through the adventure in 2D. That version was later brought to PS4, PC, and Xbox One in 2020.

The series has seen a number of spin-offs recently as well. The strategy game Dragon Quest Tact launched on mobile earlier this year, while Dragon Quest Builders 2 was recently released on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass.