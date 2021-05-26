Dragon Quest 3 HD Remake Announced

Just revealed during the 35th anniversary stream celebrating the Dragon Quest series, it was announced that Dragon Quest III will receive a remake. Dubbed as a "HD-2D" remake, the new Dragon Quest III will re-imagine the original game with updated high-quality sprites with 3D visuals--giving it a look that blends 2D animation with 3D scale and depth.

In the reveal trailer, we got to see a good deal of the game in action, showcasing the familiar world and dungeon exploration, along with turn-based combat--all familiar tenets of the Dragon Quest series. After its reveal, Dragon Quest III remake producer Masaaki Hayasaka--who previously worked on Octopath Traveler--explained that the intent that was to honor the original, while also giving players familiar and unfamiliar with the original a way to experience it with "fresh eyes." After the reveal, the producer stated that the game will be planned for a simultaneous worldwide release, though no release date has been stated just yet.

Also revealed during the stream was the next mainline entry in the series, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate, which will also be set for a worldwide release. In addition to that, a new expansion and offline version of Dragon Quest X is also on the way--however, that won't be released outside of Japan.

For more on the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and DQXII, be sure to check back with GameSpot as we lead into the summer games season with our Play For All 2021 coverage.