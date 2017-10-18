Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Adding Two Movie Characters As DLC

The latest issue of Japanese magazine V-Jump brought a lot of news for Dragon Ball fans. On top of announcing that Nappa and Captain Ginyu will be playable in Dragon Ball FighterZ, the magazine revealed that a new pair of characters will be on the way to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 as DLC.

According to V-Jump (via Siliconera), the newest characters to join the Xenoverse 2 roster will be Android 13 and Taipon. Both of the warriors hail from different Dragon Ball Z movies. Android 13 is the title villain in the film Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13, while Taipon is the legendary hero who appears in Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon. Both will be released as paid DLC, though the magazine didn't specify a release date or pricing details.

In addition to Android 13 and Taipon, Bandai Namco will release a slate of new costumes for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The Universe 2 and Universe 11 battle outfits will come to the game as paid DLC. There will also be a new Hero Colosseum facility that introduces additional story content and allows players to battle each other using figures. Gematsu reports the Hero Colosseum will be a free addition to the game.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game also recently released for Nintendo Switch. The Switch version allows two players to play together using a single Joy-Con each and lets you use gestures to perform signature Dragon Ball attacks. You can read more about the title in GameSpot's Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 review.