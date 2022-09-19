Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21

Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.

The Dragon Ball: The Breakers open beta on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Switch will kick off on September 21 at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and will end at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET on September 25. During the beta, players can suit up as either Frieza or Cell, while survivors will have the option to wear the Oolong and Bulma skins.

Bandai Namco also uploaded a new trailer of one of the Raiders in the game, Majin Buu. Similar to his manga and anime counterpart, the video game version of this jolly pink menace loves candy, has multiple transformations, and will happily turn survivors into a sweet treat that he'll consume. Those players can also dress up in a classic Dragon Ball Z skin, which is based on the farmer that encounters Goku's brother Raditz at the start of the series.

Additionally, a future update to Dragon Ball: The Breakers will grant players the ability to receive Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 rewards based on their in-game achievements. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot players can also look forward to a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrade as well as a second season of DLC story expansions.