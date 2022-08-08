Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Series X|S And PlayStation 5 Versions Confirmed, Will Have Rollback Netcode

At the end of the Dragon Ball FighterZ competition at Evo 2022--won by Marwan "Wawa" Berthe of France--Bandai Namco announced that Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of the 3v3 team-based fighting game are currently in development.

The new versions of DBFZ will add enhanced visuals and faster input detection, while a future update will also bring the highly requested rollback netcode feature to both new-gen consoles and the existing PC version.

The release of the PlayStation🄬5 and Xbox Series X｜S versions of “DRAGON BALL FighterZ" with the rollback netcode system implemented has been decided.

*More information will be released at a later date. Please await for further details. — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) August 7, 2022

The official Bandai Namco Esports Twitter account also confirmed that both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Dragon Ball FighterZ will be eligible for upgrade via PlayStation's upgrade system and Xbox's Smart Delivery program.

No official timetable was given for either the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 ports or the rollback netcode update, though the tweet confirming upgrades mentioned that "more information will be available at a later date."

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 3v3 fighting game featuring 44 characters from Dragon Ball's extensive history, including Dragon Ball Z, GT, and Super. The game originally launched in January 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, followed by a Nintendo Switch version in September 2018.