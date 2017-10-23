Dragon Ball FighterZ Release Date Announced For PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Bandai Namco's much-anticipated new Dragon Ball fighting game is less than three months away, the publisher announced today. Dragon Ball FighterZ's release date has shifted from a vague "early 2018" to a precise date: it launches January 26, 2018 in the United States and Europe on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Developed by Arc System Works, the studio responsible for Guilty Gear and BlazBlue, FighterZ is a stylish 2D fighting game featuring a ton of characters from the world of Dragon Ball, who are rendered in 3D. Just recently, we learned that Nappa and Captain Ginyu will be playable, joining the likes of Android 16, Future Trunks, Krillin, and Piccolo. You can see all the Dragon Ball FighterZ characters in our roundup.

In addition to the competitive aspects of the game, FighterZ features a "what-if" story mode where Android 16 is revived and the Z-Fighters are progressively killed off. Players will take control of a different character from chapter to chapter.

Die-hard fans will have the option of picking up a FighterZ collector's edition, the main attraction of which is a 7-inch Goku statue. Pre-ordering the physical version, including the standard edition of the game, will receive two early unlockable characters: Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta. You'll also receive early access to an upcoming FighterZ open beta. Bandai Namco has also announced FighterZ's DLC season pass, which adds eight new playable characters.