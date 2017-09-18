Dragon Ball FighterZ Livestream Coming During TGS This Week

Bandai Namco has been releasing a steady stream of new details about Dragon Ball FighterZ since the game was formally unveiled at E3 2017, and it looks like more information may be on the way soon. The game's developer, Arc System Works, will host a live panel for Dragon Ball FighterZ later this week during the Tokyo Game Show (via Shoryuken.com).

The panel takes place on Saturday, September 23, at 4:00 PM JST/12:00 AM PT/3 AM ET. Bandai Namco hasn't shared any details about what will be discussed during the presentation, but it will feature a guest appearance by Hikaru Midorikawa, the Japanese voice actor for Android 16. You'll be able to stream the panel on Bandai Namco's Japanese YouTube channel.

Given Midorikawa's appearance, we'll presumably hear more about the game's story mode, which follows an original "what-if" story arc in which Android 16 is revived to fight Goku and the other Z-Fighters. It also seems likely that we'll learn more about Android 21, the mysterious new character who will play a prominent role in the story mode. She was unveiled in the most recent issue of V-Jump magazine alongside Yamcha and Tien Shinhan, both of whom have been confirmed as playable characters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2018. The game is releasing in standard and Collector's editions, the latter of which includes a Goku statue and other collectibles. Those who reserve a boxed version of the title will unlock Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta early as a pre-order bonus.