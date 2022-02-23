Dragon Ball FighterZ Coming To PC Game Pass Tomorrow

Xbox Game Pass for PC is adding another high-profile game later this month: 2D fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ. It launches on Game Pass for PC on February 24, so fans don't have to wait long at all to check it out as part of the subscription package.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is already available on Xbox Game Pass for console.

Originally released in 2018, Dragon Ball FighterZ uses a 3v3 tag/support system that allows users to play with style as they perform tag team attacks. The roster of characters includes several of the most famous ones from the Dragon Ball universe, including Goku, Gohan, and Frieza.

Here at GameSpot, our Dragon Ball FighterZ review scored the game a 9/10.

"Where past games attempted to get there through huge character rosters and deliberately predictable trips down memory lane, FighterZ has bottled the essence of what makes the series' characters, animation, and sense of humor so beloved and reconfigured it into something new: a Dragon Ball fighting game that can go toe-to-toe with the best of the genre," said reviewer Peter Brown.

In other Game Pass news, February 24 is also when Galactic Civilizations III and Super Mega Baseball 3 come to the service, while EA's Alice: Madness Returns joins the catalog on February 28. Check out our roundup of Xbox Game Pass titles for February 2022 to learn more.

If you're an Xbox Live Gold member, there are additional freebies to claim this month, including Broken Sword 5, Aerial Knight's Never Yield, and Band of Bugs.