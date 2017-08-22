Dragon Ball FighterZ Closed Beta Registration Open Now

Fans eager to try out the anticipated new Dragon Ball fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ, will soon have an opportunity. Registration for the game's closed beta is open now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players.

The closed beta runs the weekend of September 16-17. Xbox One players who'd like a chance to participate in the test can sign up through the Xbox Insider program; PS4 players can register by visiting Bandai Namco's website and following the steps listed there.

Dragon Ball FighterZ's closed beta was first announced last month during the fighting game tournament Evo. Registration was originally set to begin on July 26; however, Bandai Namco postponed it in order to "expand the capacity of the closed beta."

Bandai Namco shared a new trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ at Gamescom 2017 today. The video shows off the first footage of the game's newest fighters, including Android 16, Android 18, Piccolo, and Krillin. It also gives fans a glimpse at the game's dark story mode, which sees a resurrected Android 16 attack the Z-Fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2018. Those who pre-order the physical version will get two early unlockable characters as a bonus: Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta. The publisher also announced a $140 Collector's Edition that includes a Goku statue, steelbook case, and other collectible items.

