Dragon Ball FighterZ Closed Beta Now Coming In September As Sign-Ups Delayed

During the fighting game tournament Evo earlier this month, Bandai Namco announced that it will be hosting a closed beta for upcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ. Registration was set to begin today, July 26, but now players will have to wait a little longer to sign up for the beta.

Bandai Namco has announced that it has delayed registration for Dragon Ball FighterZ's closed beta to August 22. "Due to the volume of excitement and enthusiasm surrounding this announcement, we have decided to expand the capacity of the closed beta," the publisher wrote on Facebook. The closed beta will run September 16-18.

Thus far, nine characters have been confirmed for Dragon Ball FighterZ. The latest, Piccolo and Krillin, were revealed in an issue of Japanese magazine V-Jump, while the fan-favorite character Future Trunks was formally unveiled with a new trailer at Evo. They join Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Frieze, Cell, and Majin Buu, all of whom were revealed at E3 2017 last month.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2018. The game may also come to Switch at a later point, though Bandai Namco is currently focusing on that console's port of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which is set to launch in the US and Europe on September 22.