Dragon Ball FighterZ Closed Beta Begins Today On PS4 And Xbox One, Here Are The Times
Select players can duke it out this weekend.
Some lucky Dragon Ball fans now have a chance to go hands-on with Dragon Ball FighterZ. The closed beta for the upcoming fighting game kicks off today, September 16, and will only be available for a limited time.
PS4 players who were selected to participate in the beta following the registration period last month will receive a download code via email, while those on Xbox One will see a notification of their selection in the Xbox Insider Hub's Announcement feed. Unlike a typical beta, however, this test will only run during specific, three-hour blocks of time. You can see the full list of sessions below.
Saturday, September 16
- 2 AM PT - 5 AM PT
- 10 AM PT - 1 PM PT
- 6 PM PT - 9 PM PT
Sunday, September 17
- 1 PM PT - 4 PM PT
Bandai Namco hasn't revealed which fighters will be available in the beta, but the publisher has announced 13 characters for the game thus far: Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Frieza, Cell, Majin Buu, Future Trunks, Krillin, Piccolo, Android 16, Android 18, and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta. Those who pre-order the title will unlock the latter two early as a bonus.
Dragon Ball FighterZ launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in early 2018. While the game still doesn't have a concrete release date in the US, it will arrive in Europe sometime in February. Bandai Namco released a trailer for the game at Gamescom that provided a look at some of its recently announced characters and its original story mode, which imagines Android 16 being revived to battle Goku and friends.
