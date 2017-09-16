Dragon Ball FighterZ Closed Beta Begins Today On PS4 And Xbox One, Here Are The Times

Some lucky Dragon Ball fans now have a chance to go hands-on with Dragon Ball FighterZ. The closed beta for the upcoming fighting game kicks off today, September 16, and will only be available for a limited time.

PS4 players who were selected to participate in the beta following the registration period last month will receive a download code via email, while those on Xbox One will see a notification of their selection in the Xbox Insider Hub's Announcement feed. Unlike a typical beta, however, this test will only run during specific, three-hour blocks of time. You can see the full list of sessions below.

Saturday, September 16

2 AM PT - 5 AM PT

10 AM PT - 1 PM PT

6 PM PT - 9 PM PT

Sunday, September 17

1 PM PT - 4 PM PT

Bandai Namco hasn't revealed which fighters will be available in the beta, but the publisher has announced 13 characters for the game thus far: Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Frieza, Cell, Majin Buu, Future Trunks, Krillin, Piccolo, Android 16, Android 18, and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta. Those who pre-order the title will unlock the latter two early as a bonus.

Dragon Ball FighterZ launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in early 2018. While the game still doesn't have a concrete release date in the US, it will arrive in Europe sometime in February. Bandai Namco released a trailer for the game at Gamescom that provided a look at some of its recently announced characters and its original story mode, which imagines Android 16 being revived to battle Goku and friends.