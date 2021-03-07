Dragon Ball FighterZ Adds SS4 Gogeta On March 10

Dragon Ball FighterZ fans won't have to wait too long to get their hands on the final character in the game's third DLC character bundle, as Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta will be released on March 10 for owners of that season pass and will be available as a standalone DLC purchase on March 12.

Easily the strongest fighter in the entire Dragon Ball GT anime, this warrior is a fusion of Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Vegeta who joins the rest of the FighterZ Pass 3's roster, which includes the fusion Kefla, Ultra Instinct Goku, Master Roshi, and the recently released Super Baby 2.

"Gogeta SS4 is a power-type character, very skilled at close combat," Dragon Ball FighterZ producer Tomoko Hiroki said during the Dragon Ball Battle Hour stream. "This character doesn't hold any long-range attacks but he's the first character to perform an air-dash two times during a single jump. We also have an exclusive SS4 Gogeta skill called the Finish Sign. Although this skill doesn't do damage on its own, activating this skill powers up your next special attack, allowing you to deliver more damage to the opponent."

SS4 Gogeta also has his signature 100 x Big Bang Kamehameha attack that can only be launched when the Finish Sign count is at its maximum. Hiroki said that this condition is very difficult to clear, but landing the attack will wipe out the rest of an opponent's health bar.

If players also set up a match between SS4 Gogeta and Dragon Ball Super's Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, they can activate a Dramatic Finish ending that will determine which fusion of Goku and Vegeta is the most powerful across both anime series. Dragon Ball GT was removed from the series' canon with Super's introduction.

Dragon Ball FighterZ launched in 2018, and as of last year, the energetic fighting game managed to surpass an impressive sales milestone of more than 5 million sales across Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.