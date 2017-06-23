Dragon Ball FighterZ Adds Fan-Favorite Character To Its Roster

For many, Dragon Ball FighterZ was one of the highlights of E3 2017. Developed by Guilty Gear, BlazBlue, and Persona 4 Arena studio Arc System Works, it promises to be the in-depth fighting game genre enthusiasts and anime lovers have been waiting for. Now, a fan-favourite character has been revealed for the game.

The latest issue of Jump magazine, as reported by Siliconera, has revealed Future Trunks will be featured in the game. Although there aren't any further details on how Trunks will play, we expect he'll be making good use of his sword and no doubt transforming into Super Saiyan.

Jump also states that a closed beta test for Dragon Ball FighterZ is being planned, and more details will be revealed on this in the future. To check out the other characters appearing in the game, have a look at our gallery on all the confirmed characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Dragon Ball FighterZ was announced during Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference. Fights happen on a 2D plane, but the game is rendered in full-3D, creating a striking visual style that is faithful to the Dragon Ball Z anime series.

The game features 3v3 brawls, and you can see how the tag team battles work in the video above. Dragon Ball Fighter Z is slated for an early 2018 release